Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition with AI triple camera, Snapdragon 710 to launch on May 22

Lenovo is set to launch the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition on Wednesday, May 22. The smartphone is available for pre-orders in the company's China website.

The Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition comes with 4,050 mAh battery, AI-powered triple back cameras.

The listing in the official website shows that the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition comes with a waterdrop-style notch display, triple rear cameras powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and a fingerprint sensor at the back. However, the resolution of the three sensors has not been confirmed yet. The pre-order page also says that the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition’s display will support HDR 10 and Dolby Atmos.

The smartphone comes with a 4,050 mAh battery and according to the latest teaser posted on Weibo by Lenovo Group Vice President Chang Cheng, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core chipset and 8x hybrid zoom.

According to the latest teaser by Lenovo Group Vice President Chang Cheng, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor. (Image source: Weibo/Lenovo VP)

According to a report by Gadgets 360, the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition will feature a 3.5mm audio-out jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer.

Also read: Lenovo unveils prototype for first foldable laptop ThinkPad X1

With the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition, the company is targeting the young buyers, hence the smartphone will come in different colour options and curved glass design with 8 layers of nanoscale coating.

We will get to know more about the price, availability, and the rest of the features of the Lenovo Z6 Youth Edition soon.

