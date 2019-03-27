Lenovo Z6 Pro with Hyper Vision camera tech to launch on March 27

Lenovo will announce its latest flagship smartphone Z6 Pro on March 27, Lenovo VP, Chang Cheng has confirmed in a post on Chinese social networking site Weibo.

Cheng also posted a teaser image, which suggests that the focus of the smartphone might be its camera, which will include the company’s own Hyper Vision camera technology. The technology, the company claims, will let users capture HyperVideos.

Lenovo Phone Vice President Edward Chang previously confirmed that the company will launch the Z6 Pro with 5G network support in June. However, the new teaser posted by Cheng hints that the company might launch a non-5G variant of Lenovo Z6 Pro on March 27. The 5G variant could follow in June.

According to reports, the Lenovo Z6 Pro could be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor paired with X50 chip to support 5G. Other than that not much is known about the smartphone as of now. We will have to wait for an official launch to know more.

Lenovo recently launched its Z5 Pro GT flagship smartphone powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. Other features include 6.39-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display, Android 9.0 Pie OS, and 3,350mAh battery.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP Sony IMX519 sensor paired with a 24MP Sony IMX576 sensor. It also features a dual camera setup on the front, a combination of 16MP primary sensor along with 8MP secondary sensor.