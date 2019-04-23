Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications confirmed; to come with 48MP camera, Snapdragon 855

Lenovo Z6 Pro is the company’s upcoming flagship and the company has confirmed most of the key specifications of the device ahead of the official launch. The Lenovo Z6 Pro will have a quad or four camera system at the back with the main sensor being 48MP, according to the company’s teaser posters. Reservations for the Lenovo Z6 Pro are open on the company’s China website.

Advertising

The Lenovo Z6 Pro will officially launch today at 2 pm Beijing Time, which is around 11.30 am for IST. According to the specifications, which were posted on Weibo by the company’s VP Chang Cheng who posted images with all the key specifications highlighted. The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor.

It will have a 6.39-inch display with a waterdrop notch on the front, where the 32MP selfie camera will be placed. The Lenovo Z6 Pro will also have an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Snapdragon 855 processor will come with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage on board.

Coming to the camera, Lenovo has already confirmed that the main sensor will be 48MP. Other camera sensors will be 16MP+8MP+2MP. The phone will also support a Hyper Video feature for faster speed transfers. One sensor will also come with Ultra Wide angle support at 125-degrees, according to Lenovo’s description page for the product.

Advertising

The company is also promising Super Night scenes with the new camera on the Z6 Pro, so there will likely be a Night mode in the camera app, which has become quite common on most phones. It also looks like one sensor will be a Time of Flight (ToF) one, and the phone will have PDAF for focus. It will come with OIS as well with eight-axis stabilization.

The Z6 Pro is also expected to come with 5G support, though this is not specifically mentioned in the specifications sheet. Battery on the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be a 4000 mAh and it will come with a liquid cooling system as well. It is not clear if the phone will support fast charging and at what rates/

The post also mentions that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will have Dolby Panoramic Sound for enhanced 360-degree sound. It will run Lenovo’s own ZUI 11 built on top of Android Pie. The price and availability will be confirmed later today. Lenovo’s China website already has reservations open for the Z6 Pro.