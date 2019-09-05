Lenovo Z6 Pro, K10 Note, A6 Note launched in India: Price starts at Rs 7,999

Lenovo has launched three new smartphones namely the Lenovo Z6 Pro, Lenovo K10 Note and Lenovo A6 Note in India. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is the company’s flagship offering priced at Rs 33,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

Advertising

Lenovo Z6 Pro

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and features a quad camera setup comprising of 48MP primary sensor, 16MP wide-angle sensor, 8MP telephoto sensor and 2MP (Video, OIS+EIS) sensor.

The Z6 Pro also comes with PDAF (phase detection autofocus) and laser dual focusing that is helpful in videography. It also comes with “Cold front water cooling system” which the company claims will provide a world-class gaming experience. The smartphone is aided with a 4000mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint reader and comes with a 3D gradient body. The phone will be available in black colour option and will go on sale on September 11 on Flipkart.

Jio customers who buy the Z6 Pro can avail Rs 2,200 cashback in the form of 22 vouchers of Rs 100 each and partner coupon from Make My Trip worth Rs 1300, Myntra worth Rs 1500 and Zoom Car worth Rs 2000. These would be applicable on recharge of Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Advertising

Lenovo K10 Note

Lenovo K10 Note is has been developed with more than 300 camera optimisations by the company. The K10 Note comes with a 2X optical zoom in a triple camera setup that comprises of 16MP+5MP+8MP sensors. This smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor and comes with 4,050 mAh battery. The phone sports a 6.3inch dewdrop screen and is packed into a unibody design.

The Lenovo K10 Note is available in two variants – 4GB+64GB which is priced at Rs 13,999 and 6GB+128GB which costs Rs 15,999. The phone will be available from September 16 in the black colour variant.

Customers of Reliance Jio can avail Rs 2200 cashback in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each and 125GB 4G data in form of 5GB additional data for 25 recharges, applicable on recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plan.

Lenovo A6 Note

This is a budget smartphone that comes with a 4,000 mAh battery and a unibody design. The phone sports a 6.09-inch (15.5 cms) dewdrop display and in terms of optics it has a dual back camera setup comprising of 13MP and 2MP sensors and a 5MP AI front camera for selfies. The A6 Note comes with a fingerprint reader as well as face unlock feature. The device has an 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio and it is powered by MediaTek P22 Octa-Core processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The Lenovo A6 Note is priced at Rs 7,999 for the sole 3GB+32GB variant. It will be available in black and blue colour options starting September 11 on Flipkart.

Also Read | Lenovo Legion Y540 launched in India: Price, specifications and first impressions

Jio customers will get Rs 2200 cashback in the form of 44 vouchers of Rs 50 each and partner coupon from Cleartrip worth Rs 3,000 applicable on recharge of Rs 198 or Rs 299 prepaid plans.