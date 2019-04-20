Lenovo Z6 Pro back panel photo leaked days ahead of launch

Lenovo is set to launch the Lenovo Z6 Pro handset on Tuesday, April 23. Even though very little time is left for the launch, leaks related to the device are still coming up. One of the latest online leaks shows a photo of the back of the smartphone.

Advertising

By looking at the photo which has leaked on Weibo, it seems that the back panel of the phone is made of glass, but there no official details about it. There is a gradient finish on the smartphone’s back in black and red. It also shows a quad-camera setup, which has earlier been revealed by the company in its reservation page, which confirms that the photo is indeed that of Lenovo Z6 Pro.

According to the photo, there are three cameras arranged in a module, and the fourth camera is placed below this particular module. According to the listing on Lenovo’s website, the Z6 Pro smartphone will have four sensors on its back, in these, the primary camera will be 48MP with AI enhancements.

Also read Lenovo K6 Enjoy powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor launched: Price, specifications

Advertising

As per Lenovo’s Chinese reservation page, the Z6 Pro will have a 4,000mAh gaming-grade battery. It will feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM variants.

The camera setup is likely to have a 2.9-micron pixel size, a 125-degree wide-angle lens, six-axis OIS, and 2.39cm Super Macro mode. It will also feature a 6.39-inch display.