Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition announced at MWC Shanghai 2019

Lenovo has announced a 5G variant of Z6 Pro at the MWC Shanghai 2019. Called the Z6 Pro 5G Edition, the flagship device is the first 5G smartphone from Lenovo. The company is yet to announce any pricing or availability details information.

The Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition is essentially the Z6 Pro, which the company launched in April. That phone was a non-5G variant and this one supports fifth-generation services. The core difference between the two phones is that the Z6 Pro 5G Edition comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X50 modem, making it 5G-enabled.

The other difference between the Z6 Pro and Z6 Pro 5G Edition is that the latter phone has a transparent back. However, at the time of writing, it’s not clear whether it has see-through translucent back or just a sticker.

Spec-wise, the Z6 Pro 5G Edition sports a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10 support. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Other features of the Lenovo Z6 Pro 5G Edition include a quad-camera setup (48MP+16MP+8MP+2MP), an in-display fingerprint scanner, ZUI 11 (based on Android 9.0 Pie), and a 4,000mAh battery.

Other than a 5G-enabled smartphone, Lenovo also showcased its 5G-enabled laptop at the ongoing MWC Shanghai 2019. As expected, the company didn’t reveal much information about the laptop but we do know that it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx platform. Of course, it will support 5G. Last month, Lenovo gave a preview of a 5G-enabled laptop at Computex 2019.