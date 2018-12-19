Lenovo Z5s with Snapdragon 710 processor, triple rear cameras launched

Lenovo Z5s with a dewdrop notch design and triple rear cameras has been officially announced in China. Registrations for the phone have begun and it will go on sale in the country from December 24.

Lenovo also announced the Z5 Pro variant, which will have the latest Snapdragon 855 processor. Lenovo Z5s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. The Z5s will be available in blue, black, and orange colour options.

Lenovo Z5s: Price, sale date

Lenovo Z5s’ price in China is 1,398 yuan (Rs 14,300 approx) for the base storage model with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM.

The 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant will cost 1,598 yuan, which is around Rs 16,400 on conversion. The phone will be available in 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option as well, price at 1,898 yuan or around Rs 19,500.

Lenovo Z5s sale on official Lenovo China website begins December 24. The company has also unveiled Z5s custom version, reservation for which will start December 19 and deliveries start January 12 respectively.

Lenovo Z5s: Specifications and features

Lenovo Z5s gets a 6.3-inch Full HD LTPS display with a resolution of 1080×2340 pixels. The screen sports a dewdrop design notch on top and thin bezels on sides.

The phone has 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio and screen aspect ratio of 19.5:9. The triple cameras at the back are stacked vertically and the Z5s features a rear-mounted circular fingerprint sensor.

The device is powered by 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor coupled with Adreno 616 GPU. It supports expandable storage up to 256GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. It runs the company’s ZUI 10, which is based on Android Oreo and supports dual-SIM card slots. The battery is 3,300mAh.

Lenovo Z5s features triple rear cameras, a combination of 16MP primary camera with f/1.8 aperture, 8MP secondary camera, and a 5MP third camera. The front camera is 16MP with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the Z5s include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi hotspot, USB OTG, a 3.5mm audio jack, and GPS. It measures 156.7 x 74.5 x 7.85 mm, and weighs 172 grams.