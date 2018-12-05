Lenovo Z5s with ‘punch hole’ display to launch on December 6

Lenovo will release the Z5s with a ‘punch hole’ display on December 6, according to a teaser. The teaser, posted by Lenovo on Chinese social networking site Weibo, does not reveal much about the handset, except for the release date. The handset will be among the first to come with a punch hole and an in-display front-facing camera.

While Lenovo hasn’t yet confirmed the Z5s, a video of the handset has been circulating on the web which shows off a punch hole cut-out for the front-facing camera. The punch hole can be seen right in the middle of the smartphone’s display close to the top. Samsung and Huawei will likely be placing a punch hole for the front-facing camera on the top left corner of the display.

As far as its specifications are concerned, it’s being said that the Lenovo Z5s will sport a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, a Snapdragon 636 processor, 6GB RAM, 64GB of internal memory, triple rear-facing cameras, and a 3210mAh battery. The handset will be running on Zen UI, based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The phone has already been certified, meaning the Lenovo Z5s will hit retail shelves soon.

But Lenovo isn’t the only company working on a smartphone with the screen hole design. Samsung and Huawei too are working on similar phones. In fact, Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy A8s with the Infinity-O display in China on December 10. Similarly, Huawei Nova 4 has been confirmed to launch in its home market on December 17. Speculation is rife that Asus is also working on a smartphone with a “punch hole” screen, though the company hasn’t yet commented on the same.