Lenovo Z5s coming December 18, will feature 10GB of RAM and triple camera setup

Lenovo will launch its Lenovo Z5s smartphone in China on December 18. To build up the launch, both the company and its VP Chang Cheng have shared multiple teaser posters on Weibo revealing a few specifications of the device. In the teaser posters, the device looks to have a notched display, which means the device might not feature a slider display or a punch hole display like a few earlier leaks have suggested.

Advertising

The posters indicate that the device will come with more than 8GB of RAM, which will make it sixth smartphone to be launched with 10GB of RAM. The device will also feature powerful specifications to provide a good gaming experience.

In a separate Weibo post, Cheng put up a few images taken with the device, all of which had a watermark with “Lenovo Z5s AI Triple Camera” written on it. So clearly the Lenovo Z5s will sport a triple camera setup on the back. It will also feature an Artificial Intelligence mode to get enhanced images.

According to an earlier report, Lenovo Z5s with its key specifications was recently spotted on TENNA. According to the listing, the Lenovo Z5s will sport a 6.3-inch display with a waterdrop notch display along with a triple camera setup on the back. Additionally, it will be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 processor and will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie.