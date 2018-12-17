Lenovo Z5s colour variants revealed before December 18 launch

Lenovo has revealed the colour variants of Lenovo Z5s, that will be launched in China on December 18. The images were shared via Weibo, as part of the company’s promotions for the upcoming launch. Lenovo Z5s is expected to feature an in-display camera hole, like Samsung Galaxy A8s and Huawei Nova 4.

Advertising

Through the Weibo post, one can spot three distinct colour variants of this phone. Lenovo Z5s will come with gradient colour options such as Coral Orange, Quite Blue, that reflects the rainbow’s colours at certain angles, and Starry Black.

One can spot an all-glass design on this Lenovo phone, that will feature a triple rear camera configuration, and sports a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Lenovo Z5s had also been spotted through certification platform TENAA, where it is reported that the phone would run the Snapdragon 710 processor, and be based on ZUI 10 over and above Android Pie.

The TENAA listing also confirms the presence of a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, that also sports a 3210mAh battery. A recent teaser video of the phone was posted on Weibo, that confirms the phone will feature an Infinity-O display, designed by Samsung, with the in-display camera hole placed at the centre.

Recent rumours have also suggested that the Chinese company could launch a special edition phone as well. This device is being named the Lenovo Z5s Ferrari SuperFast edition, and could sport up to 12GB RAM, that would be backed by 128GB of internal storage. The device has been spotted in the open, and could run the Snapdragon 845 processor.