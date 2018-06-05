Lenovo Z5 is finally launched, but this one has a notch and bezels as well

Lenovo Z5 is not all that the company claimed prior to its launch and yes, it comes with a notch on top of the display. Lenovo Z5 is not all that the company claimed prior to its launch and yes, it comes with a notch on top of the display.

Lenovo Z5, which was touted by the company as the world’s truly bezel-less phone has been launched in China. But the Lenovo Z5 is not entirely bezel-less, instead it sports a notch on top of the display along with prominent side bezels. This is in sharp contrast to what Lenovo advertised ahead of the launch with the teaser posters on China’s Weibo social network.

Lenovo Vice-President Chang Cheng previously shared a concept sketch of Lenovo Z5 with no bezels or notch, and the phone was said to feature a 95 per cent screen-to-body. Instead, the Z5 has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The final images of the phone are completely different from what Lenovo had shared on its social media handles in China.

Lenovo Z5 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,299 Yuan, which is around Rs 13,700 on conversion. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs 1,799 yuan (Rs 18,800 approx). Lenovo Z5 will go on sale in China from June 12. Ahead of the launch, the company put out a teaser on Chinese social networking site Weibo for 4TB storage variant, said to store up to 1 million photographs, 2000 HD movies, and 150,000 lossless music files.

It looks like Lenovo has back-tracked on the 4TB promise as well. There’s no word of the same or whether it will launch something like this later. Now, whether Lenovo offers 4TB cloud storage is an entirely different matter, but again there has been no confirmation of this from the company. Lenovo also claimed 45 days stand-by in the battery, but the phone sports a 3,300 mAh one, which is not as high as was expected. It remains to be seen whether the Lenovo Z5 will support the 45-days stand-by claim that was made earlier.

Lenovo Z5: Actual specifications

Lenovo Z5 gets a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch on top. The Z5 sports double-sided 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. The dual 16MP rear cameras are backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The front shooter is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. The camera can shoot videos in 4K resolution.

Lenovo Z5 was launched alongside Lenovo A5, Lenovo K5 (2018) at an even held in Beijing, China. Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 (2018) feature 18:9 aspect ratio display, though the phones do not sport a notch on top. Lenovo K5 Note (2018) is priced at 799 yuan in China, which is around Rs 8,400. The price is for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model. The 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant is priced at 999 yuan (Rs 10,500 approx). Lenovo A5 costs 599 yuan, which is around Rs 6,300 on conversion.

