Lenovo Z5 with 4TB storage, bezel-less display to launch on June 5

Lenovo Z5, the new flagship smartphone from Lenovo Mobiles with 4TB internal storage will launch on June 5 in China. Lenovo Mobiles’ official Weibo account has confirmed this, and shared a poster with the launch date. Lenovo Z5 will first launch in Beijing, China, and there’s no confirmation if the company will bring this smartphone to other markets like India.

Lenovo’s post on Weibo says, “Only for this moment, June 5, Beijing, and the new national flagship is still alive!” (based on Google translate). The launch event will take place at 2.00 pm China Standard Time (CST), which is around 11.30 AM for India. Lenovo has been sharing teasers around the Z5 smartphone and it looks like the smartphone will have an AI-assisted dual-camera on the back along with a truly bezel-less design as well.

Lenovo Z5 launch poster. (Image source: Weibo)

Earlier, Lenovo VP Chang Cheng had shared camera samples with “AI dual camera” written on the corner of the photos. The AI feature will likely be used to boost the photography experience, possibly in low-light. The screenshots shared were night-time photos with In another Weibo post, Lenovo had revealed that the Z5 smartphone will sport 45 days of standby time, indicating a big battery on board. it will also come with 4TB internal memory, making it the world’s first smartphone to offer something like this.

Lenovo has also shared design sketches of the upcoming Z5, which indicates a true bezel-less display on the front. However, the Lenovo Z5 is not giving in to the notch trend on the front. Cheng has also revealed that the phone’s design is the result of 18 patented technologies and four technological breakthroughs, though he did not give more details. Lenovo Z5 will have a 95 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, which means the front will be mostly the display without any bezels at all. This screen-to-body ratio would make it the highest ever on a smartphone.

