Lenovo Z5 Pro with bezel-less display to launch in China today. (Image source: Weibo)

When Lenovo Z5 was launched back in June this year, the company had promised a truly bezel-less phone without a notch on the display. The teasers from Lenovo had also indicated the same, but when the Z5 was revealed none of this turned out to be true. Lenovo was criticised for sharing misleading teasers for its upcoming phone. Now, it looks like Lenovo might actually launch the ‘bezel-less’ version, which will be called the Lenovo Z5 Pro.

Lenovo VP Chang Chen had released several teasers with a notchless-display when it came to the Z5, but now photos of him holding the Z5 Pro have been shared on Weibo. The Lenovo Z5 Pro appears to have a truly edge-to-edge display without a notch, unlike the earlier variant. The images were posted on Weibo by another Lenovo Group executive and his post notes that the phone will launch on National Day, which is October 1. The device’s name is mentioned as Z5 Pro.

The post by the Lenovo executive also notes, “New products on the National Day to work overtime… There are surprises on the National Day…” While other details about the Lenovo Z5 Pro are not known, a recent video of the phone was leaked online as well, which showed a truly bezel-less display, and a manual camera slider.

Hopefully Lenovo will live up to the claim and offer the Z5 Pro without a notch, when the phone is revealed. Previously, Lenovo had claimed the Z5 will come with a 95 per cent screen-to-body. Whether this turns out to be true with the Z5 Pro is another question.

Coming to the Lenovo Z5 it came 6GB RAM and 64GB/128GB storage. Earlier the company had claimed it would offer the world’s first phone with 4TB storage, which did not come true either. The Z5 came with 3,300 mAh battery and not the 45-days stand-by claim that was made.

Other specifications of Lenovo Z5 were 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels, octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor, dual 16MP rear cameras and 8MP front camera.

