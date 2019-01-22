Lenovo Z5 Pro GT open for pre-orders in China, 12GB RAM variant spotted on GeekBench

At the launch event of Lenovo Z5s in December 2018, the company had also showcased a Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. The company had said this would be the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which is a 5G ready processor. The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is now up for pre-orders in China with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Meanwhile, multiple Geekbench listings have appeared on the platform for the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, which has a model number of L78032. The GeekBench listing appears to confirm that the phone will indeed feature 12GB RAM, reported GizmoChina.

The Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with 12GB RAM on board would make it the world’s first to sport such a high configuration. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT recorded single-core scores between 3083 and 3306, the multi-core scores were recorded between 9166 and 10418, according to the report.

Earlier Geekbench had listings for the 8GB version of Lenovo Z5 Pro GT, which scored between 3269 and 3303 in single-core tests and for multi-core tests, it scored between 8989 and 10896.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT open for pre-orders in China

The Lenovo Z5 Pro and Z5 Pro GT variants are currently open for pre-orders in China. The new Lenovo phones expected to launch in the country on January 29.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has 6.39-inch Super AMOLED display with 2340 X 1080 resolution. The screen to body ratio of the phone is 95.06 per cent. Lenovo Z5 Pro GT has dual rear camera setup of 16MP+24MP. It sports a mechanical popup dual selfie camera of 16MP+8MP configuration.

The processor on the GT variant is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. The regular Lenovo Z5 Pro has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT is priced at Yuan 2698 onwards. The device has options of 128GB and 256GB internal storage for 6GB and 8GB RAM variant. There are a total of three SKUs: 6GB RAM+128GB, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and finally 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The phone carries a 3350 mAh battery.