Lenovo Z5 Pro GT Ferrari Edition image shows up online, to launch next year

Lenovo launched two phones yesterday- Lenovo Z5s and Z5 Pro. According to earlier reports, the company was also supposed to launch a Ferrari edition of the Lenovo Z5s, which did not happen. Instead, the company launched a GT version of the Z5 Pro with 12GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 855 processor. Now, the company’s CEO has posted an image on Weibo of a Lenovo Z5 Pro GT with a Ferrari logo on the back.

In the image, the device can be seen sporting a similar carbon-fibre glass back like the regular variant. However, it has red accents running through the glass back and dual camera setup. It also sports a big Ferrari logo on the back.

In the caption, it is mentioned that the device will be launched next year alongside the Lenovo Z5 Pro GT. It is not known if this edition will feature the same specifications as the normal variant or will it feature different specifications.

Lenovo Z5 Pro GT sports a 6.39-inch full HD+ manual slider display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM along with 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system. All of this is backed by a 3,350mAh non-removable battery.

Coming to the camera specifications, Lenovo Z5 Pro GT sports a 16MP Sony IMX519 primary sensor paired with a 24MP Sony IMX576 secondary sensor on the back. On the front, it features a 16MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP secondary IR sensor.