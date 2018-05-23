Lenovo Z5 camera samples confirm AI-based dual camera setup

Lenovo Z5 will come with an AI-assisted dual rear-facing cameras. (Image credit: Chang Cheng/Weibo) Lenovo Z5 will come with an AI-assisted dual rear-facing cameras. (Image credit: Chang Cheng/Weibo)

Lenovo’s VP Chang Cheng has once again teased the Z5 flagship smartphone on China’s social media platform Weibo. This time, Cheng has shared two camera samples taken from the Lenovo Z5, confirming that the device will have an AI-assisted dual-camera setup on the back.

Both camera samples come with a watermark at the bottom-right corner that reads “Lenovo Z5” and “AI dual camera”. There’s a clear indication that the Lenovo Z5 will feature a dual rear-facing camera setup. Plus, Lenovo has added AI in the camera software to enhance the photography experience, especially in low-light conditions. The camera samples seem to have taken during dark and dusk. Both pictures look sharp and detailed with minimum noise. Huawei is another smartphone company that is betting on AI to improve the quality of photographs in low light.

Lenovo has been heavily teasing the Z5 through various social media posts. In a recent Weibo post, the Chinese company’s VP Chang Cheng revealed that the Lenovo Z5 will have 45 days of standby time, which means it will come with a large battery. Though Cheng isn’t ready to share exact details about the phone’s battery. The smartphone is also expected to come with 4TB of internal memory, making it the only phone in the market to offer a mammoth storage.

Earlier last week, Cheng had shared a sketch of the Lenovo Z5 with no notch in place. Cheng said that it’s the result of “18 patented technologies” and “four technological breakthroughs” without elaborating on the plans. Lenovo Z5 is expected to come with a screen-to-body ratio of over 95 per cent.

