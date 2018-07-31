Lenovo will be the first to launch a 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 855 processor, claims company

Lenovo claims to be the first company to launch 5G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor (Image Source: Weibo) Lenovo claims to be the first company to launch 5G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor (Image Source: Weibo)

Lenovo will be the first company to launch a 5G smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor. The confirmation comes via the company’s Vice President, Chang Cheng who took to Chinese microblogging site, Weibo to reveal the development.

Cheng in the Weibo post said that the world’s first 5G smartphone will come from Lenovo and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chipset for mobile is expected to debut late this year or early 2019. Prominent leakster from Winfuture, Roland Quandt recently revealed that the US-based semiconductor company is reportedly set to ‘upgrade its high-end mobile platform lineup’ with Snapdragon 855. As per the leakster, the new Qualcomm chipset is in mass production since June.

Besides Lenovo, a few other Chinese brands including OnePlus, Oppo, Huawei are also working on 5G smartphones. OnePlus earlier confirmed that it will unveil its 2019 flagship model with ‘5G compatibility.’ Meanwhile, Huawei in April this year announced that it will launch its first 5G smartphone in the third quarter of 2019. Vivo also plans to launch its first 5G smartphone with Qualcomm’s X50 5G NR modem next year. Oppo has partnered with Qualcomm as well to bring 5G-enabled smartphones next year.

Interestingly, Lenovo-owned brand Motorola is also gearing up to unveil a 5G Moto Mod this week. The company is expected to unveil the mod alongside its upcoming Moto Z-series smartphone, the Moto Z3. The supposed flagship model is said to feature a 6.3-inch notch-style display. It is expected to have dual camera setup with two 12MP sensors. If the report about the 5G Moto Mod turns out to be true, then Moto Z3 will be one of the first devices to support 5G network.

