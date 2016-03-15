Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus goes on sale today at Rs 8,499 exclusively on Flipkart

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus is the budget smartphone from Chinese company featuring 5-inch full HD display and priced at Rs 8,499

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus is now officially out for India at a price of Rs 8,499. The smartphone, first showcased at Mobile World Congress 2016 in Barcelona, will be a Flipkart exclusive. India is the first country to get the new smartphone, revealed Sudhin Mathur Lenovo’s Director for smartphones.

“The new Vibe K5 Plus will be our successor to the A6000 series in India. The series was extremely successful in the country, and we sold over 2 million devices in the A6000 range in 2015 alone,” said Mathur at the launch event.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus features the TheatreMax technology with Dolby Audio support. Lenovo had earlier launched the TheatreMax technology in the K4 Note smartphone. The smartphone can be simply inserted into the headset, like Google Cardboard, to enhance cinematic experience, powered by TheaterMax. It will automatically convert all video content on a smartphone into a theatre style one.

The Vibe K5 Plus has a 5-inch full HD display with 10-point multi-touch support. Under the hood, the Vibe K5 Plus is powered by a 1.7 GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor coupled with Adreno 405GPU. The smartphone comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, further expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

The Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus is a dual-SIM smartphone that supports 4G LTE bands in India. On the camera front, Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus comes with 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 lens and a 5MP front camera.

Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus will be available in Gold, Platinum, Silver and Graphite Grey colour options. The smartphone goes on sale from March 23.

