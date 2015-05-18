Follow Us:
Lenovo S60 with 30 hours talktime, 64-bit SoC unveiled at Rs 12,999

The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit 1.2GHz quad-core processor and runs on 4.4 KitKat OS.

By: Tech Desk | Updated: May 19, 2015 12:44:02 pm
Lenovo, Lenovo S60, Lenovo S60, smartphones, Lenovo smartphones, Lenovo S60, Lenovo S-series, Lenovo S60 specs, Lenovo S60 features, Lenovo S60 price, Lenovo S60 Amazon, Lenovo S60 Snapdeal, Lenovo S60 Flipkart, Technology, technology news Lenovo S60 is a mid-range phone and comes with a 5-inch HD display. (Source: Lenovo)
Lenovo has launched a new smartphone in its S-series for Rs 12,999. Lenovo S60 is a mid-range phone and comes with a 5-inch HD display.

The smartphone is powered by a 64-bit 1.2GHz quad-core processor and runs Android 4.4 KitKat OS. The operating system can be updated to the Android 5.0. It has has a 13 MP rear camera and 5 MP front camera.

It has an inbuilt memory of 8 GB, which is expandable upto 32 GB via a microSD card and comes with 2 GB RAM. The company claims that the 2150mAh battery of S60 lasts has a talktime of up to 30 hours and a stand by of up to 14 days.

It has Wi-fi and Bluetooth 4.0 and comes with Lenovo’s super camera software, which offers gesture controls for taking photographs. This smartphone supports 4G and will go on sale today and will be available on the official Lenovo website, Flipkart, and Amazon India.

