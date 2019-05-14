Lenovo unveils prototype for first foldable laptop ThinkPad X1

Lenovo unveiled the prototype for its foldable laptop that works similar to the fold of Samsung Galaxy Fold. The company is calling it ThinkPad X1 hinting that it will be part of the ThinkPad lineup but as of now, the device has no official name.

The foldable laptop prototype features a 13-inch OLED 2K touch screen display with 4:3 aspect ratio. When fully open, it looks like a large tablet and can be used with a pen that comes with it. The device folds in half from the centre, making its width exactly half for storage.

The device can be unfolded in the shape of a traditional laptop. In this case, there is an on-screen keyboard at the bottom of the screen. The ThinkPad X1 can be unfolded in tablet form and propped up on a kickstand. It can be paired with a physical keyboard via Bluetooth to be used as a full 13-inch laptop.

Just like Galaxy Fold, the ThinkPad X1 also has a gap at the hinge when closed. Lenovo says that it made the screen in collaboration with LG Display. The laptop will be powered and Intel processor with Windows operating system.

As of now, there is no official date for the actual launch of the product. Lenovo says that the full product specifications will be unveiled in 2020 but it did not mention the date or month.

Earlier, it was reported that Intel believes a laptop with a foldable display won’t arrive before 2021. The company is currently trying to understand the capability and the limitation of the [foldable] technology. Speaking to Nikkei Asian Review, Joshua D Newman, Intel’s general manager of mobile innovation and vice president of the company’s Client Computing Group, confirmed the chipset giant is exploring the idea of foldable laptops with display manufacturers such as LG, Samsung, BEO, and Sharp.