Lenovo to launch Legion-branded gaming smartphones soon

Lenovo makes laptops under its own name and makes gaming laptops under its ‘Legion’ brand that is well known in the gaming community like Asus’ ROG (Republic of Gamers). However, while the Legion was limited to only laptops, looks like Lenovo is finally ready to push the brand into smartphone gaming industry like its competitor.

Lenovo posted a teaser on the Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo revealing the upcoming debut of a gaming smartphone under its “Legion” brand. The teaser — embedded with Legion logo– does not reveal anything about the design of the new phone but confirms that it will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor.

Lenovo owns Motorola and also makes smartphones under its own brand name. However, neither Lenovo nor Motorola resonate with gaming. On the other hand, the Legion brand is well known in the PC world and has been the centre of Lenovo’s gaming efforts. The Legion gaming laptops are loaded with gaming-specific features and priced at a competitive price.

So the company’s decision to launch a Legion-branded gaming smartphone might help it to connect with the gaming enthusiasts better. And we expect the upcoming phone to be priced reasonably like its laptops.

According to a report by Pocketnow, the upcoming Legion-branded gaming smartphone is rumoured to include DDR5 RAM, UFS storage, and a 144Hz display. At the moment, there is no smartphone with such a higher refresh rate except for the Sharp Aquos Zero 2 that features a 240Hz screen.

However, there are two phones that have been confirmed to include the 144Hz refresh rate, which includes the upcoming Redmi K30 5G smartphone and a gaming phone from Nubia. We have prepared a complete list of smartphones supporting a minimum of 90Hz refresh rate, which you can check out here.

