Lenovo to launch dedicated gaming smartphone soon: Is it a threat to Asus?

Although the market for dedicated gaming smartphones hasn’t exploded yet, but Lenovo thinks there’s an opportunity to grow in a niche segment. The company has opened an account on Weibo, China’s answer to Twitter, where it will likely share all the news and other info related to its so-called Legion-branded gaming smartphone. But it hasn’t yet said when it will launch the device. We’ll find out soon enough.

One of the more interesting questions is why Lenovo is keen to launch a gaming smartphone. Anyone who is familiar with Lenovo knows that the company makes desktops and laptops, including those geared towards hard-core PC gaming. Yes, Lenovo also sells smartphones (it even manages Motorola which is a separate entity) but the company hasn’t seen the same level success as it got in the laptop market.

But despite having a meager market share, Lenovo understands the smartphone market. It was, in fact, one of the top smartphone companies in India. At this point, Lenovo needs a clear direction and its entry into the gaming smartphone market could help the company create a small space of its own.

However, it’s not going to be easy for Lenovo to make it big in the market for gaming smartphones. Expertise in selling gaming laptops may help, but the competition has become so brutal, especially after the entry of Asus. The Taiwanese company has been successful in instigating a conversation around gaming-centric smartphones, which was missing before. Its ROG Phone II has made some impact on the market, although the reach of such phones is still limited to hardcore mobile gamers.

More players are launching gaming-focused smartphones

The gaming smartphone market has several high profile players such as Razer, Asus, Black Shark, and Nubia. Razer debuted a dedicated gaming smartphone in 2017. Within a few years, Xiaomi launched Black Shark, Asus launched ROG Phone, Vivo launched iQOO, and Nubia launched Red Magic. Nokia and Sony will always be remembered for introducing dedicated gaming phones to consumers.

The good news for Lenovo is that the market for gaming smartphones is showing an upward swing. This has been made possible due to the arrival of console-quality titles such as PUBG Mobile, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Mobile on smartphones. China also contributed to the popularity of gaming smartphones, where a third of the population plays games on mobiles.

