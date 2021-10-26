Lenovo Tab K10 launched in India: Price, specifications, offers

Lenovo has launched yet another tablet in India. The Lenovo Tab K10 comes with a 10.3-inch display, a MediaTek processor, a 7,500mAh battery and Dolby Audio support. The new tablet is priced under Rs 25,000 in the country.

The company is giving a festive sale discount, so the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is selling for Rs 13,999. There is also a 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi only variant, which can be purchased for Rs 15,999. The 4GB RAM + 64GB storage Wi-Fi + 4G LTE version is listed for Rs 16,999.

There is also a 128GB storage variant, but the company hasn’t yet revealed the price of the same. The new Lenovo tablet is available in only one colour option, including Abyss Blue. There is also a 6-month no-cost EMI option, which starts at Rs 2,333.

Lenovo Tab K10 specifications, features

The newly launched Lenovo Tab K10 ships with Android 11 and will be upgradable to Android 12. It packs a 10.3-inch TDDI display with support for full-HD (1920 x 1200 pixels), 400nits peak brightness, and 70.3 percent NTSC coverage.

The device also supports Lenovo Active Pen. Under the hood, the Lenovo Tab K10 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22T processor, which is paired with PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It is paired with up to 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The company is also giving an option to expand the internal storage by up to 2TB via an SD card. The tablet is equipped with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos. It even has an ioXt certification. The device offers a face unlock feature too security purposes.

The Lenovo Tab K10 has a single 8MP primary rear camera, which is assisted by an integrated flash. On the front, there is a 5MP primary selfie sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the tablet supports dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It has a 7,500mAh battery with support for 10W charging.