Lenovo S5 Pro with dual selfie camera, notch display launched: Price, specifications

Lenovo S5 Pro with quad cameras launched for a price starting at CNY 1,298 (roughly Rs 13,700)

Lenovo S5 Pro, the latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese OEM has been launched in China. Successor to the Lenovo S5, the new Lenovo S5 Pro features dual selfie camera and a notch-style full HD+ display. Priced starting at CNY 1,298 (around Rs 13,700), the phone will be available for purchase in China from October 23.

In terms of specifications, Lenovo S5 Pro features a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a notch on top. The display has a pixel resolution of 2246×1080 and aspect ratio of 18.7:9. Powering the phone is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor paired with Adreno 509 GPU. Lenovo S5 Pro includes 6GB of RAM paired with either 64GB or 128GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 256GB via microSD card.

Also Read- Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 launched in India: Price, specifications

As for the camera, Lenovo S5 Pro sports dual cameras at the back with a 20MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 12MP secondary sensor with f/2.6 aperture. The phone includes dual camera up front as well that consists of a 20MP primary sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor The rear camera comes with 2x loss-less optical zoom and AI features. Meanwhile, the front cameras include infrared-powered face unlock and AI portrait support.

Lenovo S5 Pro runs ZUI 5.0 based Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The handset is backed by a 3,500mAh battery and its support 18W fast charging. Connectivity options on the phone include- Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G VoLTE support, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Lenovo S5 Pro comes in three colour options- Blue, Black and Gold.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd