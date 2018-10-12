Lenovo S5 Pro with dual front cameras to launch in China on Oct 18, confirms official teaser

Lenovo S5 Pro is set to launch on October 18. (Image: Weibo)

Lenovo S5 Pro with dual front cameras is set to launch in China next week, the company confirmed in a teaser posted on Chinese social networking site, Weibo. The successor to Lenovo S5, which was unveiled in March this year, was previously spotted on certification site TENAA that revealed its specifications. The official teaser posted hints the upcoming phone will have a bezel-less display and two cameras on the front. The S5 Pro is set to launch on October 18.

As per TENAA listing, Lenovo S5 Pro could sport a 6.18-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080×2246 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The phone will be powered by an octa-core processor, clocked at up to 1.8GHz. It is expected to be available in three storage configurations – 3GB RAM+32GB ROM, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 6GB RAM+128GB ROM. Lenovo S5 Pro is said to support expandable storage up to 128GB via a microSD card slot. The battery could be a 3,500mAh one.

Lenovo S5 Pro is expected to run Android 8.1 Oreo and support dual SIM slots. In terms of camera, the phone will sport dual rear camera setup, a combination of 20MP primary sensor and 12MP secondary lens with LED flash. The front camera setup could include a 20MP sensor and an 8MP secondary lens.

Lenovo S5 Pro is expected to be available in black, white, red, silver and gold colour options. The photos on TENAA suggest that S5 Pro could feature rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone could measure 154.5×75.45×7.7mm and weigh 160 grams. Connectivity options on Lenovo S5 Pro include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5, and GPS.

