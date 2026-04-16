Lenovo, OnePlus, and Redmi: Best tablet devices under Rs 25,000 in 2026

Over the years, tablets have emerged as the go-to device for people from all walks of life. From attending online classes to reading, creating, and consuming content, tablets are doing much more than they used to. With the addition of AI-powered features, they are now turning into dependable gadgets for both learning and media consumption.

Tech brands are currently expanding their tablet line-ups to meet different needs and budgets. For most users, things like battery life, performance, and display quality tend to matter the most.

The good part is that one does not have to spend a lot to get a reliable device. With so many options available, choosing the right one can be confusing. So, here are some options under Rs 25,000 worth checking out.

Lenovo Idea Tab Lenovo Idea Tab

Lenovo Idea Tab



The Lenovo IdeaTab SmartChoice tablet is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor. It features 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, ensuring smooth performance. It comes with an 11-inch display with 2.5K resolution, endowing an immersive reading and streaming experience. In addition, the tablet features quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. When it comes to productivity, the device includes AI-powered features like smart note tools, which makes it easier for users to take notes during lectures. It features a 7040 mAh battery, and Lenovo claims that the device lasts for nine hours following a full charge. It supports a stylus; however, it must be purchased separately. It features a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The Idea Tab is priced at Rs 24,998 currently on Amazon.

One Plus Pad Go One Plus Pad Go

OnePlus Pad Go



The OnePlus Pad Go tablet comes with a large 11.35-inch display that offers an immersive viewing experience. The device is powered by a Mediatek Helio G99 processor and comes paired with 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB. In terms of audio, the device comes with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also supports both Wi-Fi and 4G LTE connectivity. When it comes to the battery life, the tablet is meant to last through extended usage with up to 14 hours of video playback. The device packs an 8000 mAh battery with fast charging support. It features a front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The tablet is priced at Rs 21,999.

Redmi Pad 2 Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2



The Redmi Pad 2 is backed by a MediaTek Helio G100-Ultra processor and is paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, which makes it suitable as a daily driver for light uses. The Redmi Pad 2 comes in 4 GB, 6 GB and 8GB RAM configurations and 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. It sports an 11-inch display and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It comes with the Redmi Smart Pen, which can be useful for note-taking and other creative tasks. The lightweight tablet is easy to carry around. It packs a large 9000mAh battery that lasts up to 10 hours and has fast charging support. The device features a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera. The Redmi Pad 2 is priced at Rs 20,999.

Also Read | OnePlus Pad Go 2 review: A surprisingly complete Android tablet

Lenovo Tab Plus Lenovo Tab Plus

Lenovo Tab Plus

The Lenovo Tab Plus is equipped with the MediaTek G100 processor that offers smooth performance. It comes with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB storage options. The Tab Plus comes with an 11-inch display with 2K resolution, offering vivid images. The device has an Octa JBL Hi-Fi speaker, enhancing the overall audio experience. Additionally, the tablet has a built-in kickstand so that users can keep the device on any flat surface and watch content comfortably. The 8600 mAh battery is designed to keep the tablet powered up for up to 12 hours. On the front and rear cameras, it features 8MP. It is priced at Rs 24,053 on Amazon.

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OnePlus Pad Lite OnePlus Pad Lite

OnePlus Pad Lite



The OnePlus Pad Lite tablet is comparatively more affordable than the other tablets mentioned. One of the biggest highlights is the massive 9340mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver long hours of usage and has almost 80 hours of music playback. With an 11-inch massive display, the device offers a good resolution, which makes viewing and reading more engaging. In terms of performance, it is powered by the MediaTek G100 processor, paired with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. For sound, the tablet comes with quad speakers with Hi-Res Audio support, which enhances the overall audio experience. The device comes with a 5MP front and back camera. It is priced at Rs. 15,999.