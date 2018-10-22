Lenovo, LG Display working on a 13-inch foldable tablet: Report

Lenovo and LG Display reportedly working on a 13-inch foldable tablet. (Image credit: Reuters)

Lenovo and LG Display are closely working on a 13-inch tablet with a foldable screen, reports ET News. Apparently, a non-disclosure agreement was recently signed, and the device will reportedly launch in the second-half of 2019. The tablet, designed and manufactured by Lenovo, will feature a 13-inch OLED display when it’s fully opened. When the display is folded, however, the tablet’s screen would measure between 8 and 9-inches.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the tablet, including what the design might be and how the foldable screen would work. Also, we don’t know which operating system will power the 13-inch foldable tablet. At the moment, there’s a lot of questions that need to be answered, as the project is still under early stages. Neither LG nor Lenovo commented on the report.

Lenovo isn’t alone working on a device with a foldable screen. In fact, the industry’s bigwigs are silently developing mobile devices with foldable screens. Samsung, for instance, is tipped to launch a foldable smartphone as early as January 2019. The device, likely to be called the Galaxy X, will reportedly be 7-inches diagonally when unfolded. Huawei, the world’s second-largest smartphone, is also committed to launching a foldable smartphone.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Gene Jiao, Huawei’s President of Consumer Group, Middle East & Africa, has confirmed that the foldable phone will make its global debut next year. Apple, Oppo, and Xiaomi are also rumoured to be working on smartphones with foldable displays.

