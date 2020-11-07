Legion Phone Duel listed on Lenovo India’s website, launch imminent

Lenovo Legion Phone Duel (Image: Lenovo India)

Lenovo may be gearing for its gaming smartphone, Legion Phone Duel’s launch in India as the product page has gone live in the country. The gaming-centric phones will take on the likes of Asus ROG Phone 3, Nubia RedMagic 3 and others. Currently, the Lenovo India page explicitly says ‘Not Sold in India’ in red font. However, it clearly indicates that the launch of Legion Phone Duel is imminent.

Lenovo’s first gaming phone was launched earlier this year in China on July 22. The Legion Phone Duel sports a 6.65-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and 240Hz sampling rate. So far, phones like Asus ROG Phone 3 and Mi 10T Pro had a refresh rate higher than 120Hz which we see on most Android premium phones.

It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor paired with Adreno 650. There are three storage variants of this phone going up to 512GB. It is yet to be seen which ones get released in India. The RAM can go up from 8GB in the base variant to 16GB in the top variant as well.

The heavy-duty gaming phone will be powered by two 2,500 mAh batteries with support for 90W Turbo Power charging. The phone’s battery will be charged fully in just 30 minutes and 50 per cent in just 10 minutes. It can be charged from two USB Type-C ports it features.

There is much work done on the sound department as well as it has dual front-facing speakers. Also, it will have a Quad-microphone system with Qualcomm’s noise reduction technology. Additionally, it also has two ultrasonic keys for gaming.

On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup with which are placed in the middle including 64MP main sensor and 16MP ultrawide. On the front, it has a pop-up selfie camera which pops up from the middle of the phone when holding horizontally. The front camera is a 20MP shooter.

The phone will be available in two colours — blazing blue and vengeance red. The phone does not feature a headphone jack. There is no confirmation about the price of the phone.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd