Lenovo Tab V7 along with new Lenovo PC lineup showcased at MWC 2019

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 in Barcelona, Spain, Lenovo launched several products ranging from PCs and smartphones. The latest lineup includes ThinkPad, IdeaPad and IdeaCentre PCs, and the world’s first 5G upgradeable smartphone.

Lenovo PC lineup

At the MWC, Lenovo announced the T490s, T490, T590, X390 and X390 Yoga, additions to the ThinkPad portfolio. The devices sport dual microphones with four metre far-field performance, HDR display with Dolby Vision support and the latest 8th Genn Intel Core processors. T490s and T490 also have low power 400 nit FHD display.

ThinkPad T490 is priced at €969 (approx Rs 78,200), ThinkPad T490s at €1099 (approx Rs 88,700), ThinkPad T590 at €949 (approx Rs 76,600), ThinkPad X390 at €999 (approx Rs 80, 600), ThinkPad X390 Yoga at €1149 (approx Rs 92,700).

Lenovo also introduced the Lenovo 14w (priced at €299 or Rs 24,000) with Windows 10 and Lenovo 14e Chromebook (priced at €279 or Rs 22,500) laptops and a new range of Windows 10 IdeaPad PCs.

The IdeaPad S540 (price starts €799 or Rs 64,500) is available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes in an all-aluminium chassis, powered with the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPUs or the option of up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics.

The battery life on this device is up to 12 hours and comes with RapidCharge technology, which the Lenovo claims enables up to 2 hours of use with about a 15-minute charge. Lenovo’s IdeaPad S540 comes with Full HD IPS display, Dolby Audio Speaker System and three colour options including Abyss Blue, Copper and Mineral Grey.

The IdeaPad S340 (price starts at €549 or Rs 44,300) has 14-inch or 15-inch size options along with four colours. The device is powered by the latest 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8565U processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250 GPUs or the option of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U mobile processor with Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics.

Lenovo also launched the IdeaPad C340 (price starts at €599 or Rs 48,300), the 2-in-1 convertible laptop. It offers battery life of up to 8 hours with RapidCharge technology, Active Pen support (on select models), and an optional integrated fingerprint reader. It is also available in 14-inch and 15-inch sizes with three colour options.

There is also a new all-in-one desktop from Lenovo, IdeaCentre AIO A340 (price starts at €499 or Rs 40,200) available in two colour options– Business Black and Foggy White. It has a 22-inch or 24-inch Full HD display with thin bezels. It is powered by Intel Core i5-8400T processor with AMD Radeon 530 or integrated graphics, or the choice of 7 generation AMD A9-9425 processor with Radeon R5 graphics.

Lenovo Tab V7 Ultra-portable Tablet-and-smartphone-in-one

Lenovo Tab V7 is an Android tablet with 6.9-inch IPS Full HD display with advantages of a smartphone like features to make a call, text or use mobile data. The display has 1080 X 2160 resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It has a 13MP camera at the back and a 5MP camera at the front. Lenovo Tab V7 hosts a 5180 mAh battery along with a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is expected to hit the shelf in April 2019 with a price tag of €249 or Rs 20,000 approx.

Along with PCs and smartphone cum tablet, Lenovo also unveiled Yoga ANC Headphones with hybrid ANC (active noise cancellation) and ENC (environmental noise cancellation) mics with voice assist and Dolby-tuned drivers to filter out background noise during calls.