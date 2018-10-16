Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 16, 2018
Live now

Lenovo K9, A5 India Launch Live Updates: Price, specifications, sale date and more

Written by Meghna Dutta , Arnav Bhattacharya | New Delhi | Updated: October 16, 2018 4:23:13 pm
Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Lenovo will launch Lenovo K9, alongside the A5 at an event being held in New Delhi. The launch event begins at 4pm IST. Out of the two, Lenovo K9 will be a premium device. The Chinese company has been promoting Lenovo K9 as a ‘killer’ device, which is expected to sport a full screen display, slim bezels and rounded edges. The phone will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive, as Lenovo appears to have entered a partnership with the e-commerce major for the phone. On the other hand, not much is known of the Lenovo A5, though it could be expected at a mid-range pricing.

The full launch details, as well as sale dates and introductory offers, will be revealed by Lenovo as it launches the phones. Lenovo will host a live stream for the event through the Lenovo India YouTube channel, while interested users can catch updates of the same through the Twitter and Facebook handles of the company.

We shall also bring you real-time updates from the India launch venue, and present the latest announcements from our live blog, that runs below.

Live Blog

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 launch in India LIVE UPDATES

16:23 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Lenovo K9 India launch: AI Bokeh mode explained, set to feature natural bokeh selfies

Chang goes on to explain AI Bokeh with respect to the selfie camera. He claims that Lenovo K9 offers natural selfie bokeh through 9 level of natural bokeh improvement. Meanwhile, he adds that the AI Beauty mode, designed for the India user, supports 'Face Reshape' and 'Concealing' modes. Also, the front camera configuration of Lenovo K9 supports LED flash, and can combine multiple shots to create a brighter image.

 

16:17 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Lenovo K9 India launch: Chang introduces Lenovo K9 with four cameras, as phone debuts in Indian market

Chang now announces that Lenovo has brought its first quad camera phone, with the Lenovo K9, that will enter the Indian market first. As part fo the phone, he claims that bring rear camera technology will also be brought to the phone's front lenses. Through this phone, users will be able to experience modes like AI Bokeh effect and AI Backlight improvement.  The AI Bokeh mode consists of a light spot algorithm, that also takes care of multi-distance objects.

16:11 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Lenovo K9 India launch: Lenovo Vice President Edward Chang on stage, talks about history of brand

Lenovo vice president Edward Chang takes the stage, and gives an introduction into the company's 2018 product portfolio. Chang adds that Lenovo had launched its first wave of smartphone products in June, while another round of products were unveiled in Beijing.  Also, the Lenovo vice president has confirmed that today's event will see the global launch of Lenovo K9.

 

16:05 (IST) 16 Oct 2018
Lenovo K9 India launch: Event to begin soon

Lenovo has set the stage for the Lenovo K9 launch in India. The company has promoted the phone as Killer 2.0, given that it will launch a K series phone after quite a while. The livestream for the event is to get underway soon, and the company could give indications of its plans for 2019, as well as an update on the phones that could run the latest version of Android, Android 9 Pie.

Lenovo K9 wil feature a 5.72-inch HD+ display with 2.5D arc glass on top. The phone has already been promoted as a Flipkart exclusive, and the company will confirm sale details during the launch. Lenovo K9 runs an octa-core processor, and is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage.

The smartphone could carry dual camera sensors at the back and front as well. The phone is said to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the battery front, Lenovo is expected to carry a 3,000mAh battery and come with USB Type-C port for charging.

