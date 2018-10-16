Lenovo K9, A5 India Launch Live Updates: Price, specifications, sale date and more

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Lenovo is likely to launch two new smartphones: K9 and A5. Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Lenovo is likely to launch two new smartphones: K9 and A5.

Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 Price in India, Specifications, and Features Launch Live Updates: Lenovo will launch Lenovo K9, alongside the A5 at an event being held in New Delhi. The launch event begins at 4pm IST. Out of the two, Lenovo K9 will be a premium device. The Chinese company has been promoting Lenovo K9 as a ‘killer’ device, which is expected to sport a full screen display, slim bezels and rounded edges. The phone will be launched as a Flipkart exclusive, as Lenovo appears to have entered a partnership with the e-commerce major for the phone. On the other hand, not much is known of the Lenovo A5, though it could be expected at a mid-range pricing.

The full launch details, as well as sale dates and introductory offers, will be revealed by Lenovo as it launches the phones. Lenovo will host a live stream for the event through the Lenovo India YouTube channel, while interested users can catch updates of the same through the Twitter and Facebook handles of the company.

We shall also bring you real-time updates from the India launch venue, and present the latest announcements from our live blog, that runs below.