Lenovo K9 India launch today: How to watch livestream, expected price, specifications

Lenovo K9 India launch today: Livestream timings, how to watch, expected price, specifications, etc.

Lenovo K9 India launch today: Lenovo is all set to launch a new phone under its K-series at an event in New Delhi at 4pm. Based on leaks and speculation, it’s likely to be called the K9. While we have a few details about the device, but we do know that the Lenovo K9 will be exclusive to Flipkart. Here’s how you can watch the live unveiling of the Lenovo K9.

Lenovo K9 India launch in India: How to watch livestream, timings for India

Lenovo will be hosting a livestream of the K9 launch event on the company’s official YouTube channel. The Chinese company is expected to post updates live on their official Twitter India and Facebook page as well. Lenovo K9 launch will begin at 4pm IST. If you are unable to catch the event updates, stay tuned for our live blog, that will feature all the announcements as they happen.

Lenovo K9 launch in India: Expected price, specifications

Lenovo K9 is expected to launch in the budget price bracket in India. The upcoming Lenovo ‘Killer 2.0’ phone is already listed on the e-retail site, Flipkart. The dedicated page only quotes ‘Killer Camera’ and ‘Killer Design.’ The upcoming Lenovo K9 is expected to feature an HD+ display with 2.5D arc glass on top.

Also Read: Lenovo S5 Pro with dual front cameras to launch in China on Oct 18, confirms official teaser

The smartphone might likely carry dual camera sensors at the back and front as well. Lenovo K9 is tipped to be powered by an octa-core processor and paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB onboard storage. The phone is said to feature a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. As for the battery capacity, Lenovo is expected to carry a 3,000mAh battery and come with USB Type-C port for charging.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd