Lenovo K9 First Impressions: Is this smartphone really a killer?

Lenovo K9 is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with Imagination’s PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

After a hiatus of almost a year, Lenovo has launched the successor to the popular Lenovo K8. The new Lenovo K9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and is currently available for pre-ordering exclusively on Flipkart.

Key features of the device include an 18:9 aspect ratio display, 3,000mAh battery, dual front and rear cameras.

The Lenovo K9 sports a 5.72-inch HD+ Max Vision display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and 2.5D curved glass protection on both the back and the front. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with Imagination’s PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system and is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

Lenovo K9 sports a dual camera setup on the back and front. The back camera setup has a primary 13MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP primary sensor along with a secondary 5MP sensor.

I got to spend some time with the handset prior to its launch and here are my initial observations. Here are my initial impressions of the Lenovo K9.

Lenovo K9 first impressions: Design and Build

The Lenovo K9 features a plastic frame with 2.5D curved glass panels on the front and back. The device is very thin, compact and extremely lightweight, thus making it extremely easy to handle. I’m currently using the Honor Play as my primary phone and holding the Lenovo K9 for the first time did make a compelling case for me to shift on to it.

The front panel of the device consists of the 5.72-inch HD+ MaxView display along with the earpiece, the dual selfie camera, and a soft flash. On the back, we get to see the dual camera setup, a dual LED flash, the secondary microphone for noise cancellation, the Lenovo branding and a fingerprint sensor. On the right edge, we get a textured power button along with separate volume rockers. On the left edge, there is the hybrid dual SIM card tray.

The bottom edge sports a 3.5mm audio input jack, a USB Type-C port, the speaker grille, and the primary microphone. Whereas the top edge remains untouched.

Overall, the design and build of the Lenovo K9 don’t fail to impress.

Lenovo K9 first impressions: Display

Coming to the display, Lenovo K9 sports a 5.72-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The company has minimised the amount of bezels on the sides to a minimum, however, the top and the bottom bezel are very big and noticeable.

The display is pretty bright, vivid and it was legible in both indoors and outdoors under direct sunlight. The auto-brightness was a hit or a miss, sometimes I didn’t need to adjust the brightness levels even a bit, and sometimes they were off by a lot and needed heavy manual tweaking. The viewing angles of the device were good.

Lenovo K9 first impressions: Cameras

Lenovo K9 comes with a dual camera set up on the back consisting of a primary 13MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. The back camera did manage to impress me in terms of its performance. During the time, I managed to click a few indoor and outdoor shots, which turned out to be colour accurate and detailed.

On the front, the device features the dual camera setup as the back. It performs very similar to the camera module on the back and impressed me with good results. The front camera does have a beautification mode, which I personally would recommend you stay away from.

Lenovo K9 first impressions: Software and UI

Lenovo K9 runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the August 2018 security patch. The device does seem to run the operating system in its stock configuration. It does come with a few bloatware apps like UC Browser, App Daily, Sonic Runners Adventures and much more; a few of which the users can uninstall.

Overall, the software seems extremely easy to use and adapt to if you have ever used an Android-powered smartphone.

Lenovo K9 first impressions: Early verdict

The Lenovo K9 seems like a good smartphone at the price point. The design, display, camera and a few other things make me want to recommend this smartphone right away. However, there are a few things that bother me, like how does the device perform during heavy usage, camera quality in different situations, etc, which we haven’t yet tested out. We will have to put the device through our rigorous process of testing, and hence, I would not like to draw any conclusions at this moment.

