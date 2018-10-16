Lenovo K9, Lenovo A5 launched in India: Price, specifications

Lenovo K9 and A5 are the latest smartphones from the Chinese company in India.

Lenovo has launched the K9 and A5, the company’s latest smartphones in India. The Lenovo K9 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage variant and the Lenovo A5 is priced at Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM/32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM/32GB internal storage, respectively. Both the devices will be made available exclusively on Flipkart, with pre-registrations now open.

Out of the two smartphones, the Lenovo K9 is a mid-end smartphone. It sports a 5.72-inch HD+ Max Vision display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 processor paired with Imagination’s PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be further expanded through microSD support. The phone is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.1 Oreo.

The K9 has a dual camera setup on the back and front, consisting of a primary 13MP sensor paired with a 5MP secondary sensor. On the front, it features a 13MP primary sensor along with a secondary 5MP sensor.

On the other hand, Lenovo A5, is a budget smartphone. It sports a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 octa-core processor and comes with either 2GB or 3GB RAM and 16 or 32GB of storage option. Like the K9, the A5 does support a microSD card slot for memory expansion. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh non-removable battery. The handset sports a 16MP camera on the back and an 8MP sensor on the front.

