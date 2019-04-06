Lenovo K6 Enjoy powered by MediaTek Helio A22 processor launched: Price, specifications

Lenovo has launched a new smartphone, dubbed Lenovo K6 Enjoy in China. It is priced at Yuan 1,398 (approximately Rs 14,000) for the 64GB internal storage version and the company hasn’t revealed the price for the 128GB storage variant as of now. The device is currently available in two colour options – Black and Mirage Blue.

Key features of the device include a 3D composite gradient texture on the back, MediaTek Helio A22 processor, 4GB of RAM, Android 9.0 Pie operating system, triple rear camera setup, 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display and a 3,300mAh non-removable battery.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy sports a 6.22-inch HD+ IPS display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with a PowerVR GE6320 GPU. It comes with 4GB of RAM along with 64GB/128GB internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

The device runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,300mAh non-removable battery with support for 10W fast charging.

Lenovo K6 Enjoy sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a 5MP depth sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor for taking selfies with AI scene detection and portrait shot features.

In terms of connectivity options, the device comes with 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.