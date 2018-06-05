Lenovo K5 (2018), A5 with 18:9 display launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 Note (2018) run Android Oreo and come with FullView display that has 18:9 aspect ratio. Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 Note (2018) run Android Oreo and come with FullView display that has 18:9 aspect ratio.

Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 Note (2018) budget smartphones have been launched in China alongside the premium Lenovo Z5 at an event in Beijing. Both Lenovo A5 and Lenovo K5 Note (2018) run Android Oreo and come with FullView display that has 18:9 aspect ratio. Lenovo K5 Note (2018) is priced in China at 799 yuan (around Rs 8,400), while the Lenovo A5 starting price is 599 yuan (roughly Rs 6,300) for 3GB RAM and 32GB storage model.

Lenovo K5 Note (2018) features and specifications

Lenovo K5 Note (2018) gets a 6-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. Lenovo K5 Note (2018) comes in two storage configurations – 3GB RAM+32GB storage and 4GB RAM+64GB storage. The internal storage is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. Lenovo K5 Note (2018) runs Zen UI 3.9, based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

In terms of optics, the K5 Note (2018) offers Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered dual rear cameras with LED flash. It sports 16MP+2MP camera sensors with f/2.0 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. The front camera is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. The fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back below the dual camera setup. The battery on K5 Note (2018) is a 3,760mAh one. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS and GLONASS.

Lenovo A5 features and specifications

Lenovo A5 sports a 5.45-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by MediaTek MT6739 processor coupled with PowerVR Rogue GE8100 GPU for graphics performance. Lenovo A5 comes with 3GB RAM with either 16GB or 32GB storage. The internal space is expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. The phone features a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lenovo A5 gets a single 13MP camera sensor at the back with f/2.2 aperture, autofocus and LED flash. The selfie shooter is 8MP with f/2.2 aperture. The smartphone runs ZenUI 3.9, based on Android Oreo. The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Connectivity options on the phone include, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 4.2, a 3.5mm audio jack and a micro-USB port.

