Lenovo could launch smartphone with quad cameras in October

Lenovo is apparently going to introduce a new smartphone with quad cameras. The company’s Vice President Chang Cheng has posted a teaser with a quad camera setup on China’s social network Weibo. The four cameras are housed in a square-shaped fashion similar to that of the upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro, albeit without a LED flash and an extra sensor. This is the first time Lenovo has teased a smartphone with a quad-camera setup.

The poster also mentions that the mysterious phone will be released in October, although the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet. Details are scarce at the moment, but we do know that the device will have a quad camera set up on the back.

Keep in mind that Lenovo’s Chang Cheng has a bad habit of misleading consumers with his posts. Last time, he had promised users with a true bezel-less smartphone in the form of the Z5, however when the device made its debut, it wasn’t a bezel-less device as Cheng originally claimed. It was seen as a PR blunder and because of misleading teasers, Lenovo had to face a lot of flack.

But Lenovo isn’t the only company working on a smartphone with quad cameras. The South Korean major Samsung has plans to launch a smartphone with a quad camera set up. The company’s first quad-camera smartphone is going to be part of A-series. The device is going to be launched at an event on October 11 and will reportedly be called the Galaxy A9s.

In related news, Lenovo plans to launch the Z5 Pro smartphone with a bezel-less display and a manual camera slider on October 1, which is today. The launch event will take place in China. The smartphone appears to look a lot like the Honor Magic 2, which is also expected to debut in the month of October. Not much is known about the Lenovo Z5 Pro at the moment. Hopefully, we will get to know more about the Z5 Pro later in the day.

