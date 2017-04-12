LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition with LeLe assistant, Dual rear cameras launched in China

Le Pro 3 AI Edition is the company’s first smartphone with the built-in AI voice assistant and dual rear cameras. Le Pro 3 AI Edition is the company’s first smartphone with the built-in AI voice assistant and dual rear cameras.

China’s LeEco unveiled a new flagship smartphone, doubling down on efforts to revive the brand which has been struggling financially. The premium smartphone is being referred as the Le Pro 3 AI Edition. LeEco Le Pro 3 AI Edition comes in three colour choices – black, gold and rose gold. It is priced at 1799 Yuan (or approx Rs. 16,875) for the standard model and 2399 Yuan (or approx Rs. 22,505) for the Eco variant. The smartphone will be available in China starting April 14.

The Le Pro 3 AI Edition, as the name suggests, is the company’s first smartphone with the built-in AI voice assistant. Dubbed LeLe, it is integrated into all LeEco apps and also works with a number of third-party apps. It is however not clear whether the assistant only understands Chinese or has support for other languages as well, such as English.

The other big highlight of the Le Pro 3 AI Edition is its dual rear camera setup. The phone has got two 13-megapixel rear sensors, with one capable of capturing images in RGB colour and the other in monochrome. The cameras have an f/2.0 aperture, phase detection auto focus (PDAF) and a dual LED flash. One can also record 1080p videos at 30 fps as well as slow-mo 720p videos at 120 fps. The front camera is rated at 8-megapixels with an f/2.2 aperture.

The smartphone has been announced in two models. The top-end variant is powered by a MediaTek deca-core 2.6GHz Helio X27 processor with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. The other one is powered by a 2.4Ghz MediatTek Helio X23 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Otherwise, both the variants share the same features. There is a 5.5-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display. On the battery front, there is a 4000mAh unit and the device runs on EMUI 5.9, which is based on Android Marshmallow. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, an infrared sensor and support for Dual SIM.

