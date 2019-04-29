Leaked renders of 2019 Moto Razr give us our clearest look yet at the foldable phone

Motorola’s all-new Moto Razr continues to leak and now we’ve got the first look at the foldable smartphone. The renders of the Moto Razr V4 have been spotted by @SlashLeaks. The images show a device that appears to a long display that can be folded into half to comfortably fit in your pants pocket.

Advertising

As seen in the images, there is a notch above the display and the chin at the bottom of the Moto Razr. Beyond the phone, the retail packaging of the Moto Razr has been leaked as well. This shows that Motorola’s ambitious Moto Razr reboot is closer to the release date.

A Wall Street Journal report in January first revealed the Motorola plans to launch a revamped version of the classic “flip phone” as early as February. The report claimed that the 2019 Moto Razr would be a foldable phone. Just a few days later, a patent filed by the company revealed how the phone might look like. The WSJ report also revealed that the upcoming foldable device will be priced in the range of $1500 and only 200,000 units are expected to be produced.

Also read: Motorola’s foldable Razr phone’s second screen to have limited functionality?

Advertising

While the supposed launch of the Moto Razr didn’t happen in February, Motorola did confirm to Engadget that it is working on a foldable phone, but a device won’t hit the market before summers. Exact details about the foldable phone are still unknown, but a new report by XDA Developers suggests the 2019 Moto Razr will boast mid-range specifications.

Code-named Voyager, the 2019 Moto Razr is said to sport a 6.2-inch OLED display and a secondary display on the outer shell. It’s rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 710 processor and a battery capacity of 2730mAh. A revamped version of Moto Razr will compete with Samsung Galaxy Fold and Huawei Mate X.