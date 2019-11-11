Leaked OnePlus 8 Pro prototype shows dual hole-punch screen, quad cameras

Images of the so-called OnePlus 8 Pro have been leaked online, confirming the existence of OnePlus’ next flagship. The pictures have been uploaded on Sina Weibo, and they appear to show a device that looks like a sequel to OnePlus 7 Pro.

These images appear to show a smartphone with a display that is curved on both the left and right sides, just like the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7T Pro. Notably, the unreleased phone has a dual hole-punch display, meaning the device might be packing two selfie cameras on the front. Samsung Galaxy S10+, too, has the pill-shaped hole punch to accommodate dual front cameras.

The back panel has a different gradient style that hasn’t been implemented on a OnePlus device before. The images also show a rear camera array that appears to be slightly different from what we saw on the recently released OnePlus 7T Pro. The 5G logo is also imprinted on the lower side of the device, but the text appears to be blurry. We also get to see an Alert slider, as well as an OxygenOS app drawer.

Although we don’t have concrete details on the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, it’s worth mentioning that both smartphones have been leaked multiple times in the past few days. The two devices are highly anticipated, given OnePlus has been the top player in the premium smartphone segment in India.

We expect the devices to flaunt 120Hz AMOLED displays, a Snapdragon 865 processor, quad rear-facing cameras, and bigger batteries. Both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will compete with the likes of Samsung Galaxy S11 series and Apple iPhone 11 lineup.