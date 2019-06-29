Leak suggests Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Pro will be called Note 10+

Earlier this year it was reported that Samsung will be launching two size variants of its flagship Galaxy Note series, one would be called the Note 10 and the bigger variant would be called Note 10 Pro. However, a leak video now claims that the bigger variant of the Note 10 would be called the Note 10+ and not Note 10 Pro as earlier expected.

As per a video on YouTube by TechTalkTV, Samsung will be continuing with its regular naming custom and name the bigger Note device as the Galaxy Note 10+ and not Galaxy Note 10 Pro as earlier thought to be. The video also shows first ever live images of the larger sized variant. Naming the bigger size variant as Note 10+ seems more logical if we observe the other flagship of Samsung, the Galaxy S series which consists of the S10 trio – Galaxy S10, S10+ and the S10e.

Apart from the name, the video also goes on to show the hands-on photos of Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. The photographs also show a punch-hole display having the front camera cutout at the top centre of the screen. When powered on, the starting screen suggests the name of the smartphone as Samsung Galaxy Note 10+.

At the back of the smartphone, the blurry photographs show a vertically-aligned camera setup, however, it is not very clear if the smartphone has four cameras at the back as rumoured earlier or only three sensors. As per the source, the Galaxy Note 10+ comes with four-camera set up at the back including a ToF (Time-of-Flight) camera with the LED flash.

However, so far Samsung has not confirmed any of this. We will need to wait and watch for further developments as the launch date draws nearer. Samsung is expected to unveil the Note 10 range of smartphones on August 7, 2019.