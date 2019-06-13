Apple iPhone XR 2 to sport bigger 3110mAh battery: Report

Apple is likely to launch three iPhones later this year. According to various rumours, the company is expected to launch Apple iPhone XR 2, XI, and XI Max which are likely to be the successors to iPhone XR, XS and XS Max. Recently a new leak regarding the upcoming successor to iPhone XR has appeared which suggests that the successor iPhone XR 2 will come with a bigger battery in comparison to the iPhone XR.

According to a Korean electronic industry report by The Elec, the upcoming Apple iPhone XR 2 is expected to pack a 3,110mAh battery, which is over 5 per cent bigger than the 2,942mAh battery used currently by iPhone XR that was launched last year. The report further says that ATL (Amperex Technology Limited) from China has already started the mass productions of the battery for upcoming iPhone XR successor.

Separately, PhoneArena in a report has noted that ATL is the same manufacturer that got the order for making non-exploding Galaxy Note 7 batteries after the infamous Galaxy Note 7 incident occurred where Samsung’s SDI batteries started catching fire.

Apart from this, the iPhone XR 2 is expected to be more advanced in terms of design as well as specifications when compared to its predecessor. The XR 2 is likely to come with dual back cameras. Rumours also suggest that just like the high-end iPhones, the XR 2 is also likely to be enabled with second-generation 7nm A13 chipset from Apple.

So far, Apple has not officially mentioned anything about the upcoming smartphones. Typically, Apple hosts an annual event every year around September, where it launches its latest iPhones, iPads and watches.

Earlier this month, the company had held its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019 in San Jose, California where it had unveiled the iOS 13 along with iPadOS, macOS Catalina. Among the hardware, the company had launched the 2019 Mac Pro and a new 6K resolution monitor called Pro Display XDR.