Lava Z91 powered by MediaTek MT6739 processor now available for Rs 7,999

Lava Z91 powered by MediaTek MT6739 processor now available for Rs 7,999

Lava Z91 receives Rs 2,000 price cut, now available for Rs 7,999 via online and offline retailers.

Lava Z91 is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with a ‎PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

Lava Mobiles has introduced a permanent price cut of Rs 2,000 for its Lava Z91 smartphone in India. Lava Z91 is now available in India at Rs 7,999 in both online and offline markets. The company launched the device back in March priced at Rs 9,999 along with a one-time free screen replacement within one year of purchasing the device free of cost.

Key features include an 18:9 aspect ratio 2.5D curved display, 0.7 seconds face recognition feature, 3GB of RAM, MediaTek MT6739 processor and a 3,000mAh battery.

Lava Z91 sports a 5.7-inch HD+ Full View display with a resolution of 1440×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with a ‎PowerVR GE8100 GPU. The device comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 128GB via a microSD card.

It runs Google’s Android 7.1 Nougat operating system with the company’s own Star OS 4.2 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 3,000mAh non-removable battery.

Lava Z91 sports a 13MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 on the back paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP sensor with a f/2.2 aperture and a selfie flash. Both the front and back cameras come with a bokeh mode and beautification mode.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging and data transfer.

