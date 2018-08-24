Lava Z60s powered by Android Go launched in India: Price, specifications

Lava Z60s launched in India at Rs 4,949: Specifications, features. Lava Z60s launched in India at Rs 4,949: Specifications, features.

Lava Mobiles has launched a new Android Go powered smartphone, Lava Z60s in India priced at Rs 4,949. The device will be made available across the country exclusively in the offline market. Key features include 2,500mAh battery, 1GB of RAM, and a 1.5GHz processor. The device will be made available in gold and black colour variants.

The company is offering consumers who purchase the Z60s before November 15, one-time screen replacement totally free of cost. Additionally, Reliance Jio users will also get a Rs 2,200 cashback in the form of 44 Rs 50 vouchers which can be used on Rs 198 and Rs 299 recharges.

Lava Z60s sports a 5-inch HD IPS display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. It is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card. The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) and is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

Also Read: Lava Z50 with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched at effective price of Rs 2,400

Lava Z60s sports a 5MP autofocus camera sensor on the back. On the front, it features the same 5MP sensor for taking selfies. Both the cameras come with an LED flash and include features like bokeh mode and the company’s proprietary Sharp Click technology.

Also Read: Tech Launches of the day: Tecno Camon iTwin, Comio X1, Lava Z61 launched in India

In terms of connectivity options, Lava Z60s includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone jack, and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd