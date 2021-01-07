Lava announces Z smartphone series, comes with ability to upgrade specifications

Lava Mobiles has marked its comeback in the Indian smartphone market with its new Z series, with a focus on the ability to customise devices. This will play out in the form of two programs: ‘Build my Z’, where users can choose their own specifications from a given set and build a custom phone, and ‘Upgrade my Z’, where they will have the ability to upgrade the RAM and storage on their Z series phone later on. The company also announced a fitness band called BeFit at the online event priced at Rs 2,699.

Lava Z1, Z2, Z4, Z6: Specifications, features

Lava Z1 is a phone that is targeted at people upgrading from feature phones. It has a 5-inch display with 720p resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass protection and is powered by MediaTek Helip A20 processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. It has a 5MP selfie camera and a 5MP rear smart AI camera. It also has a five-magnet speaker. All of this is backed by a 3,100 mAh battery. Lava also says that it has military-grade certified protection. It is priced at Rs 5,499.

The Lava Z2, Z4 and Z6 phones are customisable devices. They are powered by MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The RAM on these phones ranges from 2GB to 6GB and similarly, storage can go up to 128GB. All phones have a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with a waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie camera. The cameras are customisable too under the MyZ initiative, though the standard camera will be 13MP+2MP with an 8MP front camera.

However, the standard version for the Z2 will have 2GB+32GB combination, the Z4 will have 4GB + 64GB and Z6 will have a 6GB+ 128GB. The price of these Z2 will Rs 6,999, the Z4 will be Rs 8,999 and Z6 will be Rs 9,999. Lava also launched a fitness band ‘befit’ priced at Rs 2,699.

Lava Upgrade my Z and Build my Z program: How will these work?

Lava will let users upgrade their smartphone with one year of purchase for only the RAM and ROM under the ‘Upgrade my Z’ program. For example if you purchase a Z2, you will have the option of upgrading it to a higher RAM and storage, say 4GB RAM and 64GB. Lava claims that these customisations can be done within an hour inside stores subjected to demands.

Users will have the option of booking their appointment for upgrade at a Lava Service Centre, and the phone will be upgraded to a higher RAM and storage within one hour. Lava says there will be no data loss when they upgrade a user’s phone to higher RAM and storage.

Consumers can upgrade their phone specifications within one year by paying for the upgraded parts. The cost will be kept minimal for this, according to the company.

In the Build my Z, interested buyers can either choose the features for their phone on Lava’s official website. However, all phones in the MyZ & Zup series are powered with a MediaTek Helio G35 Octa core processor and run stock Android 10. The display will remain the 6.5-inch HD+ one with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The battery will be 5,000 mAH. The complete range is Military Grade certified for ruggedness, according to Lava.

Users will be able to choose from RAM and ROM combinations, rear camera combinations (dual camera of 13+2MP or triple camera of 13MP+5MP+2MP), front camera of either 8MP or 16MP in the program. All the phones in the lineup are priced below Rs 10,000 to make them more affordable. All phones except the Lava Z1 will be customisable and upgradable as per user need with 66 combinations possible, according to Lava.