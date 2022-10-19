Lava rolls out 5G-ready OTA update for supported smartphones

Indian phone-maker Lava has rolled out its new FOTA (Firmware Over-The-Air) update for its 5G smartphones. The update will allow users with 5G-supported Lava smartphones to finally use 5G networks by Airtel and Reliance Jio.

The company currently has just one 5G device in India, which is the Lava Agni 5G, a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset-powered phone. The phone also comes with 8GB RAM, 12GB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging. There’s also a 6.78-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display on the phone.

“It has always been our aim to provide frequent software updates to our users to enhance the overall experience. Our teams have speedily implemented the FOTA update for the flagship AGNI 5G smartphone after the government announced the roll-out of 5G services earlier this month,” Laval International Product Head Tejinder Sigh said on the rollout of the update.

Note that the update may come to all users in phases and hence, could take some time to reach every phone. Moreover, the update will only be useful to users who are using 5G in one of the few supported cities in India right now like Mumbai and Delhi.

To update their Lava 5G phone to the new firmware, users can wait for the OTA notification to arrive on their device. Alternatively, users can head over to their system settings and look for the ‘system update’ option, using which they can manually update their phone.