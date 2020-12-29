Lava to launch new lineup of ‘Made in India’ phones on January 7: All we know so far

Lava has announced that it will unveil its “Made in India” smartphones on January 7, 2021, which will have “evolved and dynamic engineering”. The event will be live-streamed on Lava’s Youtube and Facebook channels starting at 12 PM (noon). The company used hashtags like #AbDuniyaDekhegi and #ProudlyIndian.

“I invite you to witness something that has never happened in the smartphone industry before. Never before has smartphone engineering been so evolved and dynamic, thanks to our talented engineers. Tune in to the live webcast of history in the making. I promise what follows will make you feel proudly Indian,” Sunil Raina, President and Business Head, Lava India, said in a video tweet posted on December 28.

Come join us on 7th January, 2021 on Lava YouTube and Facebook handles to witness the game changing moment in Smartphone Industry.#AbDuniyaDekhegi#ProudlyIndian pic.twitter.com/ERX8Sy9ani — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) December 28, 2020

The company also posted teasers of the upcoming devices. One of them mentions “the game is about to change”. This indicates that one of the phones in the lineup may be targetted at mobile gamers looking for a budget option.

Lava may benefit from the anti-China sentiment in the country as some people look for homegrown products. Before Lava, Micromax also launched two devices in the budget section trying to make a comeback in the market.

The company has already unveiled its BeU smartphone which is targetted at women buyers. The phone has a 6.088-inch HD+ notch display with a 1560×720 pixels resolution and 2.5D curved screen. It is powered by a 1.6GHz octa-core processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. All of this is backed by a 4,060 mAh battery. It runs on Android 10 Go Edition and offers a stock experience. On the back, it has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera. For selfies, it has an 8MP camera. It is available in just Rose Pink colour.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.