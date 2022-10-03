scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Lava announces Blaze 5G smartphone, to be priced around Rs 10,000

The Lava Blaze 5G comes will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. Here is what we know about the upcoming phone so far.

The Lava Blaze 5G will come in two colours: green and blue. (Image credit: Lava)

Lava has announced the Lava Blaze 5G smartphone, which the company says will price around Rs 10,000. The Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled by Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw today at Indian Mobile Congress 2022.

The Lava Blaze 5G will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset with a clock speed of 2.2 GHz. The phone comes with a glass back design and will have Android 12 out of the box. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 certification and a 90 Hz refresh rate. According to Lava, it is compatible with all major auctioned 5G bands.

The Lava Blaze 5G will come with 4GB of RAM and 3GB of “Virtual RAM.” It will have 128 GB of internal storage and a large 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will feature a 50MP AI triple rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. It will come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for unlocking the phone.

Lava says that it will provide free doorstep service for customers that can be availed of within the phone’s warranty period.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 12:36:25 pm
