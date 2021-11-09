Lava Agni 5G launched in India: Price, sale date, offers, specifications

Lava has launched its first 5G mid-range smartphone in India, which is being called Agni. It features MediaTek’s new 5G chipset, a 90Hz display, and a 64MP quad rear camera setup, among others. The device will be seen competing against the Realme 8s 5G, Redmi Note 10T 5G, and other devices.

Lava Agni 5G: Price in India, sale date, offers

The Lava Agni 5G price in India is set at Rs 19,999. The company is offering the device in only one variant, 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Those who pre-book the phone before November 17 will be able to buy the Lava Agni at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. It should be noted that one will be required to pay Rs 500 in advance to pre-book the smartphone on the official Lava site.

The Lava Agni 5G will be sold in a single blue colour variant. It will go on sale in the country on November 18 at 12:00PM. It will be available for purchase via the company’s website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Lava Agni 5G specifications, features

The latest Lava phone has a 6.78-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 91.73 percent screen to body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. The handset has a punch hole display design and features a mirror matte finish at the back. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor, which is also powering the recently launched Realme 8s 5G phone.

For photography and video calling, there is a quad-camera setup at the back of the phone. It includes a 64-megapixel sensor with 6p lens and f/1.79 aperture. It is backed by a 5-megapixel wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel depth camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The setup is accompanied by a dual LED system for better low light images.

It offers camera features such as AI mode, HDR, portrait mode, beauty mode, and Pro mode, among others. On the front, one will find a 16MP selfie camera, which is embedded in a circular notch. The new Lava Agni smartphone has a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It comes with support for 30W fast charging.

It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as well as a face unlock feature. Lava is claiming that the latter can unlock the phone in just 0.24 seconds.