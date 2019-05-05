Latest OnePlus 7 Pro leak finally gives us a good idea of India pricing

More OnePlus 7 Pro details have emerged, this time the retail price of the flagship in India has been leaked. The high-end phone will apparently cost Rs 49,999 for the base variant and Rs 57,999 for the top-end variant, courtesy of reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal.

According to Agarwal, the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of OnePlus 7 Pro will cost Rs 49,999 – that’s about $722 USD. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of the phone will cost Rs 52,999 (or approx $766 USD). The OnePlus 7 Pro with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will be significantly more expensive at Rs 57,999 (or approx $838 USD).

Should that rumour prove true, OnePlus 7 Pro would cost between Rs 49,999 and Rs 57,999. This means that if the leak is accurate – the price of OnePlus 7 Pro is going to be high.

A more telling comparison is to see how the rumoured price of OnePlus 7 Pro stacks up against other flagship smartphones. A quick check reveals that the iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,999 (or approx $1,445) and Galaxy S10+ starts at Rs 73,900 (or approx $1,068).

Exclusive: Here’s the #OnePlus7Pro India Pricing: 6GB+128GB: ₹ 49,999

8GB+256GB: ₹ 52,999

12GB+256GB: ₹ 57,999 Disclaimer- Prices MAY change before launch under some circumstances and I can’t be 100% sure about such leaks.#OnePlus7 Pro #OnePlus7Series #OnePlusIndia pic.twitter.com/Rgo2oD8kpA — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 4, 2019

We already know a lot about OnePlus 7 Pro. The smartphone will feature an-screen front and a Samsung S10+ like curved display. The display will reportedly have a 90Hz screen.

There is no selfie camera visible, meaning OnePlus 7 Pr will likely come with a pop-up selfie camera. On the back, the phone will feature a triple-camera setup. OnePlus has already promised that there will be a 3x optical zoom, while two sensors will have 48MP and 12MP sensors. The company hasn’t yet revealed the purpose of a third camera.

Under the hood, the phone will feature a Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with 6/8/12GB RAM and 128/256GB storage.

OnePlus will officially launch the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro on May 14. The company is holding an event in Bengaluru to mark the launch of OnePlus 7 lineup in India. OnePlus 7 Pro is already up for pre-orders on Amazon India.