KaisOS to run on MediaTek-powered feature phones for dual 4G-SIM support

MediaTek and KaiOS Technologies have partnered to integrate the KaiOS software mobile operating system with MediaTek chipsets to power 3G and 4G devices. KaiOS, which is designed for smart feature phones, will run on the 3G MT6572 platform as well as MT6731 that can support dual-4G SIM cards in mobile devices.

The first smart feature phone under this partnership is expected to launch in the second quarter of 2019. The partnership will help equip more feature phones with as low as 256MB RAM with 3G and 4G capabilities.

“With KaiOS’ support for MediaTek entry-segment 3G/4G chipsets, we can deliver more affordable and reliable devices, longer battery life and improve the overall user experience when compared with the old-school 2G/3G feature phones,” said TL Lee, General Manager of MediaTek’s wireless business unit in a press statement.

MediaTek MT6731 chipset brings with it features like quad-core 64-bit processing and dual 4G SIM technology to entry-level smart feature phones. The KaiOS platform is based on HTML5 and is present on 80 million devices in over 100 countries, the company claimed in a release.

KaiOS supports 3G and 4G/LTE, as well as Wi-Fi, GPS, and NFC. It also enables users of low-end phones to access apps like Google Assistant, YouTube, Facebook, Google Maps, and Twitter on their device. In India, phones like Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2, and Nokia 8110 4G variant are powered by KaiOS.